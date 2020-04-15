My Lockdown Diary: By Gordonstoun School pupil Tabby Mair

My name is Tabby and I am eight years old. I live in the country in Morayshire.

We are staying in the house because of the coronavirus, although sometimes we go for bike rides. I’m sometimes sad because I can’t see my friends and grandparents but mostly it is OK.

I have been keeping busy by doing things with my mummy. One of my favourite things to do is paint stones with different designs and leave them on the path for people to find and take home. I hope that makes some people happy. We also have been baking a lot of cakes and the nicest one was a lemon and lime cake.

One of the best things about lockdown is that I got a Syrian hamster. I called him Miso and he is a golden colour. He likes to eat sunflower seeds and go on his wheel. I also play with my cat Myshka. She likes us all being at home.

I go to Gordonstoun school and we will be starting online lessons this week. I am looking forward to doing lessons online as I think it be fun. I will miss playing with my friends at break time.

In our holidays we normally go to Edinburgh and see my friends but this time we can’t.

When the lockdown is over I will be excited to see my friends and family again.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day