My Lockdown Diary: By Forehill Primary School pupil Rhea Donald

Hi, my name is Rhea Donald. I’m eight years old and live with my mum, dad and sister Elvi, who is 12.

I go to Forehill Primary School. At first when I heard that my school was closing I was a little bit excited but my excitement soon changed as the lockdown meant we would miss a family holiday to Tenerife.

Home-schooling is good but I miss my friends a lot. I speak to them on Facetime but it’s not the same as getting to play with them at school.

Home-schooling is OK but my mum is not very good at Google Classroom and she has to work as well so if I’m stuck then I have to wait until she has a minute to help me.

I’m also missing my gymnastics, my boxing and my swimming but I’m spending my time in the garden practising my gymnastics and playing on my trampoline.

I miss seeing my granny Margaret and my other granny and grandad but I get to Facetime them but it’s not the same as going to visit them at their houses. During Covid-19 I’m worried and a little bit scared.

My fear is that some of my family will be affected by it and then I would feel awful.

So that’s my lockdown diary but I have some advice for everyone – stay home, stay safe.

Protect the NHS. Save lives.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

