My Lockdown Diary: By Ferryhill School pupil Olivier Pujol

Since the beginning of lockdown, I am confined in Aberdeen. Thankfully, I have a back garden so I can play outside with my sister Marion if it is sunny.

My day is mixed with home school and Lego Star Wars. I usually play with my sister but sometimes I play on my own which is quite lonely. I spend a lot of time reading: I’ve read all my books and the library is closed so I’m reading them again. For the moment it’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

What I really miss are my best friends Dima, Campbell and Innes. They don’t live very far but I don’t know if I will be able to see them before school starts in August. My dad has become my teacher but I miss my original teacher Miss Kinghorn as she explains things better, and she is nice. I see her once a week in virtual meetings with the whole class. It’s only 30 minutes so it is really short to catch up. I send her my homework every day on SeeSaw.

The only thing I like about lockdown is that we get more family time than before. On Saturday we went to the beach with my mum, my dad and my sister and I found a piece of volcano. We had an ice cream, it was almost like before the lockdown. But I miss my grandparents who live in France. I’m not really afraid of Covid-19 and I hope the world can go back to normal. I am fed up playing football with my mum, dad and sister – it’s been a long time since I played with my team.

