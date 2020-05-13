My Lockdown Diary: By Elrick Primary pupil Sam Davie

My name is Sam and I am seven years old.

It started all normal when I went to school but at the end of the day, Miss Baldo said: “We are not going back to school for four weeks”. She never mentioned anything about the coronavirus but she did say we had to do our work at home, five days a week. We have a schedule. Every day we do Joe Wicks, numeracy, literacy, and sometimes art class on Facebook. After that we do chores, then we go outside and then we do quiet time.

On Thursday we clap for carers. We are only allowed out once a day. The milkman puts milk on our doorstep so we don’ t have to go to the shop and buy some. We have painted the fence. We made a lockdown jar where you put a note of what you want to do once lockdown is over. We did a scavenger hunt on the phone with some of our friends and my brother Joe won but we gave everyone a prize. We did a ding-dong-dash and left the prizes on the doorstep.

When lockdown is over I am looking forward to going back to school .

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

