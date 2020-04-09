My Lockdown Diary: By Elrick Primary pupil Mya Alexander

My name is Mya and I am nine years old. I live in Westhill with my mum, dad, and my 12-year-old brother Ben.

We finished school on Wednesday March 18 because we didn’t have enough teachers to stay open till the Friday like everyone else.

My friends and I were very sad when we were told it could be our last day of P4 and we might not be back to school until after summer.

Since then, the whole family have been working from home. We are trying to stick to a bit of a routine so we don’t get lazy and bored. In the morning, we start school work at 10am and stop at noon to play football in the garden. After lunch, we do some more school work and a practical activity like baking, practising piano or crafts. Around 3pm we go for a walk or a cycle to get some fresh air. After that we have the rest of the day to chill and relax!

In my free time I like to go on my phone and play a game called Squishy Magic. I am actually enjoying being at home because I have more time to play with my bunny Poppy and have fun with my family. The hardest thing about being in lockdown is not being able to visit my grandas and have play dates with my friends.

I get a bit upset when I listen to the news and hear about all the people who are ill with coronavirus. I really hope we can stay safe and it’s all over soon.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.