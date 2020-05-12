My Lockdown Diary: By Elrick Primary pupil Joe Davie

Hi, my name is Joe. I am eight years old and I am in Primary 4.

We are in lockdown because of the coronavirus and we need to stop it spreading. When my teacher said we were not going back to school for a long time I was happy until I realised it was not a good thing.

I like school better than home schooling because I miss my friends. I am still busy with all the work my teacher sends me.

Every Thursday me and my brother Sam and my mum and dad go outside and clap for carers that help with coronavirus.

Since lockdown I have learned to high jump, my sister Cara taught me how to do it with a limbo pole. My dad has taught me how to paint the fence. I have been running and sprinting. I also stay in touch with my friends by phone. I was chosen for the ice bucket challenge by my friend. I got a cold bucket of water poured over my head and we donated money to the NHS.

We have a lockdown jar where we write something we want to do after lockdown and when the lockdown is over we take them out and do them.

I have put in a lot. I was going to start athletics in April but then it was lockdown. I miss my normal things like karate and swimming.

Also in lockdown it would have been the school fair. I will be glad when lockdown is over.

