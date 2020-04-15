My Lockdown Diary: By Elrick Primary pupil Hannah Cheyne

My name is Hannah and I am 8 years old. I live in Westhill with my mum, dad and big brother Finlay who is 9.

Things are very different since lockdown happened. Our school, Elrick Primary, closed two days early compared to other schools and since then my brother and I have been doing our schoolwork at home.

I have been reading books, learning spelling words, practising maths and also doing some art tasks. I am keeping a diary of all the books that I am reading at home.

My mummy is an occupational therapist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary so she is still going to work. I am very proud of her and all of her work friends. We go outside every Thursday evening at 8pm to clap for all the NHS staff. It was my 8th birthday at the beginning of April.

It was a very different day because we had to stay at home and I was a bit sad because my party had to be cancelled but I actually had a great birthday. A lot of my friends and their families walked passed my house when they were out for their daily walk so I was able to wave to them and shout hello.

The hardest thing about lockdown is that I can’t play with my friends or see my family. I miss going to dancing, swimming and Brownies but it’s important that we stay at home to stay safe and save lives.

