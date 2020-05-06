My Lockdown Diary: By Elrick Primary pupil Corey Stage

Hi, my name is Corey and I turned 10 during lockdown.

I live in Westhill with my mum, dad and sister, who is seven.

Lots of things have changed since my school Elrick Primary closed. Our teachers are putting up work and supporting us online. I have been reading more and trying hard at the work I have been given.

My two favourite subjects are maths and art. My teacher has been giving my class riddles every day which are very fun but sometimes tricky. I really miss my friends and teacher. I can still talk to my friends through FaceTime and messages which I enjoy doing.

My sister and I collected tadpoles from a local pond before lockdown. We have been watching them develop and are keeping a diary of their life cycle. During lockdown, me, my mum and sister have also been doing a lot more baking which has been fun. It has all been very yummy!

I play football for Westdyke CC 2010s and I really miss the matches and training with my team.

I have to practise all my football in my back garden. I have a season ticket for Pittodrie so I hope I can watch the Dons play and hopefully win a trophy soon.

Each Thursday we go out to the street to clap for the key workers who are keeping us safe. I would like to thank you all.

