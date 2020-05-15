My Lockdown Diary: By Elrick Primary pupil Audrey Koh

My name is Audrey and I am seven years old. There are four people in our house – my mum, dad, my six-year-old brother Oscar and me.

I have been stuck in the lockdown for almost seven weeks now.

I do my home school from Monday to Friday for two hours each day. I have been practising my grade three piano exam songs before I get to play. Sometimes I play in the garden and enjoy playing basketball while it is sunny. I really miss my granny and grandpa in Brunei. I also miss travelling during school holidays.

I do ballet classes three times a week on Google classroom for an hour. It feels different not seeing the teachers in person. I prefer going to classes better than doing it at home because I enjoy dancing with my friends.

My mum and I made music using glass cups with water. It took us a long time to get the right tune but in the end, we got it. I played Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and it was fun.

My brother and dad have done a science experiment. We used baking soda and water to grow crystals. I was excited to see the crystals grow more and more every day.

Sometimes I go on Facetime with my school friend. I really miss my friends and teacher at school and hope to see them soon. My birthday is in May and I wish that Covid-19 will go away and everyone will stay safe and happy.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day