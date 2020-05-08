My Lockdown Diary: By Daviot School pupil Libby Griffiths

I have made an acrostic poem to show what lockdown is like for me….

Lockdown has kept us inside for more than a month now,

Our lives inside our houses waiting for a vaccine to be found.

Caring nurses and doctors putting their lives on the line,

Keeping our distance, staying indoors and we’ll all be fine.

Down at the lab they are looking for a cure,

Only we can’t be vaccinated until the scientists are sure.

We will make it through this, if we do what we’re told,

Now let’s all come together and clap for our carers who definitely are bold!

We have been inside our houses for around five weeks so far, my parents have only been allowed out for groceries and me and my siblings can’t really leave the house except for the garden.

I know that we will be allowed out sooner or later though it might take a long time, but the government told us to stay inside because they wanted everyone to be safe.

I really hope that we can all see our friends and family soon but we will just have to wait and be patient.

My last term of P7 is going to be very different to what I was expecting but life is full of surprises and that’s a good thing.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

