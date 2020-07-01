My Lockdown Diary: By Daviot Primary School pupil Rory Sorrie

In March 2020 school had to close because of the coronavirus.

We all had to wash our hands and we had to stay at home. We had to log in to the computer to find out our schoolwork. Mum became my teacher, Dad had to work upstairs. We were not allowed to see family or friends.

During lockdown I did lots of PE with Joe and I did the monkey bars every day. The best thing about lockdown is having lunch with Dad. I least enjoyed lockdown because I can’t see anyone.

When lockdown was lifted a little bit, Granny and Grandad came over, they had to stay in the garden. We went for a walk with them and my little brother, Charlie. He is a little menace in lockdown because he wants to play but I have school work to do and Mummy and Daddy have work. He is back to his childminder now which makes things better.

I am looking forward to going back to school to see my new teacher and my new classroom. The day we go back to school is the 12th of August, that is the same day I will turn 7!

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk