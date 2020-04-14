My Lockdown Diary: By Danestone Primary School pupil Darcy Garden

Hi my name is Darcy Garden, I am 10 years old and this is my lockdown diary.

When I found out my school was closing down because of Covid-19 I felt happy at first because I wouldn’t have to wake up early every morning or drive to school, however as time went on I soon realised that I wouldn’t be able to see my friends or my DAD if we are on lockdown but as I have my phone I can text and phone them so it’s not that bad, but I hate homeschool as I have to do it all on Google classroom and when my teacher types it out and I read it, it makes no sense at all! When it comes to maths I struggle a bit but I don’t let it get to me.

As it will be my birthday soon I won’t be able to go anywhere but we will make our own fun in the house and I will FaceTime my best friend Neve.

During Covid-19 I feel scared and worried that my family will be affected by it and I would feel awful!

When I’m at home I wake up in the morning and do Joe Wicks then I do my school which takes about an hour and a half then I go outside and do gymnastics for a while then come back in to text my friends and chill and by then it’s about time for tea.

So that’s my lockdown diary but I have some advice for everyone, Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives!

