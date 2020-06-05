My Lockdown Diary: By Cults Primary pupil Aarav Kola

Hi! My name is Aarav Kola. I’m eight years old. It was my birthday on March 31, just eight days after lockdown. I was disappointed that I could not celebrate it with my friends. But I understood why and I was OK with it.
I’m doing my homeschooling, which is OK. I miss my teacher and my friends. In lockdown I learned how to ride a bike, which was my birthday present. I’m playing lots of cricket with my dad. I learned a lot of new cricket shots. I’m reading lots of Harry Potter. I did my Beavers virtual camp which was so much fun with building a den and painting stone.
Hope the lockdown finishes soon so I can see my friends.
We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk
