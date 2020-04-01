My Lockdown Diary: By Cultercullen Primary pupil Matthew Mcnair

My name is Matthew and I am eight years old.

I feel very sad about school being closed because it isn’t such a fun learning experience when you can’t see friends.

To pass the time I have been doing the Joe Wicks workout with the whole family. I’m reading my library books and drawing. Also I have been sending letters to my awesome friends Isobel, Ailsa, Thomas and one of my best friends Ewan! We watched a live shark feed online and on Friday saw a huge turtle and a live Steve Backshall question-answering show and my question was answered – if a venomous snake bit another venomous snake what would happen?

I miss seeing my Nana and so we taught her how to use Skype so she can see us and I’ve been speaking on the phone to my other family lots. I have been playing with my brother much more but I miss going to play golf and my swimming lessons. I can message my teacher Miss Smith on Glow which is fun and we did Harry Potter yoga that she sent me. I like being outside on my bike and helping my dad plant things in the garden. It is nice that dad is working at home so we can all be together more.

I would like to be able to go to the woods and the beach so I hope it won’t be too long and I can play with my friends again.

