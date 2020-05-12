My Lockdown Diary: By Crombie School pupil Megan Clark

It was the birthday I won’t forget.

Normally I would go out for dinner and my family would come to my house. I would see my friends and have a party. This year was very different. I did get presents but I’m still waiting on some off them to arrive.

My presents from my nana, grandad and my aunties were delivered straight from the shop.

I got lots of Lego and books to keep me busy during the lockdown. I also got roller skates and was able to FaceTime my friends.

My mum and dad have always said that I’m too young for messenger but it is the only way I can talk to most of my friends just now. One of my best friends lives across the road so we played outside our houses but staying on our own side of the pavement for social distancing.

Some other friends walked past and waved in my window and I waved back at them.

I had a video call with my cousins in Larbert and they sang Happy Birthday to me. A lockdown birthday isn’t all bad. I got to spend time with my family and I didn’t have to go to school. Shh! Don’t tell the teachers that I didn’t do schoolwork on my birthday but I caught up.

When I went out to try my roller skates my dad, sadly, broke his ankle. He was just walking.

