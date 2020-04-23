My Lockdown Diary: By Crombie School pupil Lilly Abel

Hi my name is Lilly Abel and I’m seven years old.

I live with my mummy, daddy and my little brother Lachlan, who is four, and I go to Crombie School in Westhill. I am in Primary 3.

Since lockdown began I am missing my friends so much but I Facetime them, and my Grandma Buchan, my great-granda and grandma and my Granda Abel too. I have been doing my schoolwork.

My teachers have been very good at giving us work to do and I am really enjoying it. I am so proud of my mum, who is a carer and going out helping the older people, and I want to thank the NHS and all key workers too for their hard work.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day