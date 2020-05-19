My Lockdown Diary: By Crombie Primary pupil Sophia Yeomans

My name is Sophia Yeomans, I am 8 and go to Crombie Primary. I live with my Mum, Dad and sister Florence.

At first I was excited to be in lockdown because I would be off school but now I have got really bored and I am missing my friends a lot. My mum is working a lot but my Dad is at home because his work is closed just now.

I am getting a lot of work to do from my teacher and I can chat to my friends on email or on Microsoft Teams which has been really good. My favourite school work has been when my teacher set us a task to make ice lollies and they were very tasty and I really like reading and have been reading my Descendants book.

We have done a lot of baking. We made a Victoria Sponge for VE Day and I made scones all by myself. I have been cycling my bike every day and I have learned some cool tricks.

I FaceTime my family and friends a lot because I really miss my cousins, Grandparents and friends. I like to chat to them but I can’t wait until I can see them again and we are going to have a party when we are allowed to. I am really looking forward to celebrating all the birthdays we have missed.

