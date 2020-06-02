My Lockdown Diary: By Crombie Primary pupil Ella Webster

My name is Ella Webster and I am six and in P1 at Crombie Primary. At the start of lockdown I was really sad leaving class as I really enjoyed going to school and playing with my friends. My school had a uniform day recently and a virtual sports day which was fun.

The last day of school was also the day I moved house. I am really enjoying my new home but wish I could have my friends and cousins here to play.

My granda and grandma and their cat Milo have been living with us since we moved house so I have really enjoyed having a pet around to play with. Milo is always around in the garden and sleeps in my room.

My mummy has been working and my daddy and granda have been doing a lot of busy jobs around the house. I always help them in between school and playing.

I FaceTime my older sisters Caits and Fin and my brother Reis all the time and we have played bingo. I cannot wait to see them, I miss them so much. I also video call my friends and cousins a lot as its fun to talk to them.

I miss my swimming and dancing but I have been having fun playing with grandma and going on walks around Carnie Woods to see the squirrels and scooter rides to Skene.

This week I managed to ride my bike without stabilisers.

