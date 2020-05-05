My Lockdown Diary: By Crombie Primary pupil Courtney Taylor

Hi everyone, my name is Courtney Taylor, I am 7 and in P3CD at Crombie Primary.

I have loved keeping a 2020 lockdown diary as it has helped me with my spelling. I have had lots of fun with my brother Carter, who is 4.

We have baked with mum, arts and crafts & enjoyed the sunny weather. I have made TikTok videos and an ice bucket challenge and gave money to the NHS where my dad works.

Every day I do some school work and love Sumdog. I miss my friends but use FaceTime to keep in touch.

We are collecting items to make a time capsule to bury at the end of lockdown. Mum and dad said it will be a bit of history. Stay home and protect NHS.

