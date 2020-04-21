My Lockdown Diary: By Crombie Primary pupil Chloe Reid

My name is Chloe and I am seven years old.

I live in Aberdeen with my mummy and daddy, my little sister Sofie who is one, and a big sister called Libby and she is nine. I am sad because I miss my friends.

While we have been at home on lockdown I have learned new skills, like how to make toast. I have been having lots of fun in the garden. I have been doing maths and reading and some spelling every day, all in the morning and in the afternoon me and Libby get to play.

I have learned my four times table, which I am proud of. We have been sending letters and cards to people to cheer them up. I sometimes get to Facetime my friends which I love because I don’t get to see them. I help my mummy make tea but our oven broke down, so we don’t have an oven for a few weeks. We have had to make mince and potatoes and soup.

I am looking forward to going back to school and seeing my friends and giving my grandparents cuddles. I hope everyone is safe and well. Please wash your hands to stop the germs.

