My Lockdown Diary: By Crathes Primary pupil Katie Bain

My name is Katie and I am 10 years old. Since lockdown began, I have been staying at home with my mum.

I have found lockdown hard at times, as I miss not being able to see all my family. I particularly miss my dad, my grandparents and my great grandad. However, I FaceTime everyone every day to make sure they are all doing okay.

I also feel very lucky to be able to spend more quality time at home with my mum. Normally we would only get the evenings and weekends together, but right now we get to spend every day together which has been nice.

I have tried to keep myself busy by baking cakes, going on bike rides, going nice walks and when the weather has been nice, I like to go for a swim in the beautiful River Dee.

Of course, I do try to do some schoolwork, but I do struggle with having no teachers to help support me. I never thought I would say this, but I am slightly starting to miss school and my teachers.

I also miss doing my horse riding and seeing all my lovely friend at the yard. I chat to everyone on Snapchat and get regular email updates from the trainers on how the ponies are all doing.

I really can’t wait for lockdown to be over, as my aunt had a baby girl two months ago and I really want to meet my new baby cousin and give her a cuddle.

The thing I look forward to most about lockdown ending is starting P7 and becoming a school prefect.

