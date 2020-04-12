My Lockdown Diary: By Courtney Clamp from Buckie Community High School

My name is Courtney Clamp from Buckie and since the coronavirus appeared my life has been turned upside down.

My school was closed down and I can’t go out with friends. But it isn’t all that bad. There are many things we can do in this hard time. We can re-watch all the Harry Potter films (so worth it!), get Disney+ or do other, more simple things.

You can make a rainbow with encouraging words on it for your window, you can build a Lego set, draw pictures, colour things in or even paint a room! Maybe you could use this time to practise self care by doing a face mask or painting your nails. There are so many things you can do to keep yourself occupied.

Whether it’s for five minutes or 50, anything can help! I personally have been playing board games and drawing more frequently. I have also been getting music lessons through FaceTime for piano and cello.

It really depends on the person or family. This is time for you to do what you have been meaning to do for a while or to have fun while you can.

This is our time to help and make a difference. This is our time to show our fight or flight and protect ourselves and others from coronavirus.

So use this time to bond with family members who have lost touch or keep to yourself. I think this time should be used productively. So stay safe and stay inside!

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.