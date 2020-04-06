My Lockdown Diary: By Cornhill Primary pupil Alesha Henry

Hi, my name is Alesha Henry. I am 10 years old and go to Cornhill Primary.

I have been on lockdown for a week now and I live with my mum and my 20-year-old twin brothers. I have enjoyed it so far as it’s not often I get the chance to spend time with all of us together.

I have been doing the school work that my teacher gives us on Google Classroom. I love school but I’ve been chatting to my friends on FaceTime and WhatsApp.

The past four years I’ve been doing kickboxing and I find this the hardest part about lockdown because I’m missing my coaches. They have been giving us training videos do at home too but it will be great to get back to see them all.

Remember to stay at home everyone and help protect our NHS.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

