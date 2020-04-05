My Lockdown Diary: By Cornhill Primary pupil Aiden Walker

My name is Aiden Walker, I am nine years old. I live at home with my mum and my sister Alexis who is 8.

The UK went into lockdown on the March 23 2020. At first I was excited because I didn’t have to go to school, but I soon started to miss my friends and because everything is closed we have to find ways to entertain ourselves at home. I am happy because I can still speak to my friends on my Xbox or Google classroom.

I am also sad I can’t see members of my family, but I see them on FaceTime and I see that they are OK so that makes me happy.

Other things I’ve been doing to keep busy is baking so far I’ve made crunchie fudge and old school sponge. I can’t wait to bake some more cakes.

I also now listen to music more as it cheers me up and do TikToks, and Disney+ is a game changer. We are making our way through the Marvel movies from the beginning.

I’m liking being at home as I get to spend more time with my mum, but I can’t wait for the virus to be gone so I can go outside to play with my friends.

But right now I know we need to stay apart to be together again! I hope everyone stays safe and we get back to normal soon.

