My Lockdown Diary: By Clerkhill School pupil Holly Robinson

My name is Holly Robinson, I am 11 years old.

I go to Clerkhill School in Peterhead. I am really missing school, we are doing a lot of work online and printed sheets which my mum gets. It is really difficult because it’s not the same as being in class. During the corona lockdown it was my 11th birthday which was really strange because we couldn’t go anywhere.

The hardest part was not being able to see my two best friends Ellie and Remi.

All the clubs I would normally go to during the week were cancelled.

We were also meant to be visiting my nan and grandad in Swindon but we couldn’t, which was really upsetting as we only get to see them three times a year. I’m really glad to have a little sister called Chloe who is six.

When Mum, me and Chloe go for walks with our dog, I have someone to talk to and play with on the way.

Another thing I do is talk to my two best friends, Ellie and Remi, through an app called Hangouts.

I often think about the people who have lost their lives, the Royal Mail and NHS, and all other key workers.

My dad is a carer who works hard looking after the elderly. I worry he will get sick but he’s very good at following the rules. We go out clapping every Thursday to show our appreciation to all key workers.

