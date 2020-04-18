My Lockdown Diary: By Clerkhill School pupil Erin Davis

My name is Erin Davis and I am nine years old. I live with my mum and dad and my two dogs Frank and Alice.

I go to Clerkhill School in Peterhead.

I have been keeping busy in lockdown. I have been reading my David Walliams books. I am reading Slime just now. I have been playing games with my friends online and I walk my dogs once a day.

I am really, really missing my horse riding lessons and my theatre group while we are not allowed to go out. I had just learned to canter and hope I don’t forget it!

My theatre group Red Brick were supposed to do a show in May about Disney but we can’t do that now and it has made me very sad as we had all worked really hard learning the songs and dances. We have got some of the dances to do at home so we remember them and we will hopefully be able to do the show when we are allowed to go out again, so I have been doing shows for my mum and dad.

My dad works on an oil rig and I was very worried about him being away. I was glad when he came home and we could all stay safe together.

My teacher Mrs MacIntosh is going to give us school work again next week and my mum is dreading helping me with maths, which I think is funny and makes me laugh.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day