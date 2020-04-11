My Lockdown Diary: By Clerkhill Primary pupil Alyssa Taylor

My name is Alyssa Taylor. I am nine years old and I live in Peterhead with my mum and dad and two brothers, Aidan who is 15 and Zachary who’s five.

After our school, Clerkhill Primary, finished and the lockdown was announced, the first few days at home were fine, but it soon got boring being inside all the time – especially with my two brothers!

I really miss seeing my family, especially my two little cousins, Elisabella, who is two, and Elliott, who is six months.

To keep in touch, I use FaceTime to see everyone, including my Grandma and Great Grandma (who has learned how to use an iPhone at 90!) and my Granny and Grandad.

Being on lockdown has made me feel bored and depressed at times as it can be scary. It is hard not seeing friends and family but technology has made it easier. My brother’s birthday is soon so we will have to have a party on FaceTime for him.

It’s now the Easter holidays so we will get to play with our toys more, keep up our walks and unfortunately my mum might find some jobs for us to do around the house!

The main thing for me is everyone stays safe and well.

Thinking of everyone around the world who has been affected by this terrible event. To my family and friends, stay strong.

We miss you all! xxx

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk