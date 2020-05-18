My Lockdown Diary: By Broomhill School pupil Aisling Rinchey

Hello, my name is Aisling and here are some of the things I have been doing in lockdown.

I have been playing in my back garden, baking and going for walks. We need to stay two metres apart from other people so often walk in single file. I’ve also been doing Joe Wicks videos on YouTube and playing board games.

I am really missing school, but it is okay because my mum and dad are both teachers.

We can just go on Houseparty or Zoom or FaceTime to see our friends. We have been doing quizzes on Houseparty and FaceTime.

I play the piano and now I get more time to play it because of Covid-19.

Today is VE Day where people celebrate the end of the war in Europe.

Every Thursday at eight o’clock we clap for the NHS.

I miss all the activities that I do. Normally I do swimming, ice skating, Highland dancing, Brownies, tennis and athletics. My teachers for some of these activities have been sending activities online. I have had Zoom Brownie meetings and video Highland dancing lessons.

It is my mum’s birthday soon and I know it will be a very exciting day.

I hope everyone is fine in lockdown and I know I will remember this for a very long time.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society.

