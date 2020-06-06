My Lockdown Diary: By Bramble Brae School pupil Callum Sim

Callum chose to write a letter to himself, one year in the future

Dear Callum,

Hope you are well. I am writing to you from one whole year ago where life was very different. We are currently living under lockdown regulations under advice from the Scottish Government. We have been under lockdown for over 10 weeks now and things are starting to ease.

The first major change to life now is that at the end of March all the schools closed. We are now learning at home through Google Classroom. It’s very different to being in the class with all my friends but my mum and dad are helping me with my learning.

The second major change is that we cannot see our friends and family. We have not seen our grandparents for a long time now and we miss them a lot. As lockdown is starting to lift, we can now see another person from another household, so we went to visit Auntie Hannah and Uncle Adam at the weekend and got to sit in their garden as it was a lovely, sunny day.

It was really nice to see them. It is your sister Katie’s 13th birthday on June 4, so we hope to see them again then.

The third major change is we are only allowed one member per household in a shop at a time. This means just mum goes shopping and I miss going and seeing what’s new.

It also means that all our favourite places are also closed, we can’t go to a park or to my grandparents’ house. This means I’m quite bored being in only our house and garden.

I hope when you read this, a cure is found for the virus and it is just a part of history and no longer a big part of our daily lives.

Yours sincerely,

Callum

