My Lockdown Diary: By Bramble Brae Primary pupil Amelia Middleton

It’s six weeks now since I was last at school.

We had to stay home before it closed because I was poorly. It’s only me and Mum at home so I get quite lonely sometimes, but I video call my best friend Caitlin and my grandparents loads. We keep busy doing my schoolwork and lots of baking and crafts and we walk Barney our dog to get our exercise every day. We did PE with Joe Wicks at first but poor mum could barely walk after a couple of days!

I learned to ride my bike without stabilisers last week too which was lots of fun. Sometimes we go shopping but it’s all different now and I get frightened.

Next week it’s my seventh birthday and I’m sad I won’t get to see my school friends and family and have the party mum was planning, but I’m going to have lots of video calls with my friends and family and a party with my pets and teddy bears. I think, even though it’s going to be very different, at least it will be one that I won’t ever forget.

