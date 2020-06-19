My Lockdown Diary: By Balmedie School pupil Rosemary Onwa

Hello, My name is Rosemary, I am going to tell you about my time quarantining.

When I first found out about Corona, I didn’t even give it a second look and I thought, “It’s just a China thing: We’ll never have to worry about it,” little did I know… As time went on I began to grow in concern as I found out that there were cases here.

Of course, Boris Johnson certainly didn’t help with that when he announced that we would have to go into terrible lockdown and have to quarantine for an uncertain amount of time. (thanks a bunch Johnson!) When the first day of lockdown approached it was honestly quite daunting. I got my work done and honestly after a week or two I got to used to it. I had the same schedule: wake up, lie in, work, free time, bed and eat in the middle of it all. I started to find the positives of quarantine: I had more free time to spend with my family, I had fun trying new things like baking and gardening with my mum and even getting to sleep for longer! I started to read more and go on walks with my mum and dad. I hope I can continue doing certain things like continuing to try new things and hobbies.

Although, it hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine, we all get frustrated now and again. I am constantly getting frustrated with my family (especially my siblings.) I also struggle with getting my brain in the right mindset to do my work and keep calm because at the end of the day it’s taking a toll on your mental health if you are constantly stressed. Though, I’ve realized that not all forms of happiness are materialistic and that I can trust my own self approval instead of relying on other’s opinion to ease peer pressure.

One of the most daunting things though, is knowing that you’re going to have to completely restart your schedule: wake up earlier to go to school, resuming your out of school activities but one of the worst aspects is having to realize that we never got to go to Dalguise, have more academy visits and having to look back at everything and months of things we’ve missed. BUT on the bright side I can’t wait to actually SIT DOWN IN McDonald’s and Cosmos and finally head back to Nigeria to see my family and bury my grandma and granddad.

So far, I think quarantine has been challenging (definitely,) eye-opening and actually helpful because it helped us as human beings to appreciate the little things and it united us as a country. I will most certainly remember this pandemic (and China as the country who stole our last year‘s in primary and secondary, college and uni.) Corona will be talked about for decades, decades, decades, decades and decades to come by our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, great great grandkids and even their kids to come. I do really hope nothing like this will ever happen in history EVER AGAIN!

