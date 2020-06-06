My Lockdown Diary: By Balmedie Primary School Ruby Quantrill

Hi, my name is Ruby Quantrill and this is my lockdown diary.

At first when the schools were closing I didn’t think it would be for long and I’m glad and excited to know we are going back in August. I know it won’t be like it was when we left but hopefully it will be some sort of new normal. My school work is sometimes fun but sometimes I can’t be bothered to do it but the sooner I start the sooner I’m finished. I’m really enjoying my topic on Japan. It is keeping me really interested and is fun.

Here is some of the stuff I have been doing. I have been learning cross stitch and made my first elephant. I’m now starting a dragon in a city. We moved to Newburgh just before Christmas so we got to make our new garden all pretty and have managed to get lots of projects done at home that would have taken ages if we weren’t in lockdown. I have been playing Minecraft, Roblox and Animal Crossing on my phone and chatting to my friends on Facetime, which makes me miss them a little less because I can still see them.

My dad is still working. He is helping other parents get home to their families without using public transport but my mum is at home as her work is closed. We have been taking food and shopping to my granda. We also ordered fun face masks for when we can go out more so we are prepared.

