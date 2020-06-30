My Lockdown Diary: By Balmedie Primary pupil Josh Strachan

When lockdown started and we were told we didn’t have to go to school I was unsure how I felt and no way did I think it would last as long as it has.

I really hoped I would have been able to go back to school and see all my friends and teachers before leaving Balmedie Primary and starting Bridge of Don Academy.

It has been very scary as I don’t feel I am completely ready for academy yet and was looking forward to having transition days, our leavers’ assembly and having a leavers’ party.

It all seems like a strange dream/nightmare where every day of my life is now the same.

I have been continuing with my school work online. Some days have been easier than others.

I have missed spending time with my friends, being able to play football or have sleepovers. The only thing I have been able to do is play virtual football.

In May it was my 12th birthday and it was strange not being able to have a birthday party, although my sister Aimee and my mum did make me a Formula 1 birthday cake and decorated the house with banners and balloons. I was also very lucky as my friends Luke, Alfie and Ben dropped off presents for me.

One big thing I did miss was seeing my grandma and grandad. They have travelled up from England to celebrate my birthday every year since I was born but because of lockdown they couldn’t come and stay and I have only been able to see them using online video messaging.

One good thing about lockdown has been spending more time with Aimee, my mum and our dog Levi.

If I had to describe lockdown in one phrase it would be a strange experience that I don’t ever want to repeat.

