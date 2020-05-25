My Lockdown Diary: By Balmedie Primary pupil Aditi Shaj

My name is Aditi and I turned eight a few months ago.

I have been busy doing fun activities with my family. We have baked cookies, including lemon-flavoured ones. I love lemons and will put them on anything!

I have been painting rocks for the sensory garden in Balmedie. I like going to the garden and looking at all the rocks. I have also painted and decorated my pink headphones to make them look new. They are now purple, glittery black and gold.

In my garden, we set up a tent and slept in it for one night. It was quite a warm night and I was cosy in between my family. I woke early in the morning because of the birds tweeting. We had tried sleeping in the tent before, but my daddy woke me up because it was too cold. I didn’t really mind the cold as I was fast asleep.

In school I am learning about alliteration, which is fun to do. An example is: “I woke up early in the morning because of the terrific tweeting of tiny birds.”

My brother has been doing stop-motion Lego movies with me and we also cycle and jump on the trampoline.

I helped build and paint a pallet playhouse, but I only got to put in one screw using the drill. I would like to do more of the building work.

I have been missing my friends and I wish I could see them. Stay safe everyone!

