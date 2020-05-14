My Lockdown Diary: By Amy Hogg

Hello, my name is Amy and I turned 10 on April 6.

I spent my birthday in lockdown but my other family members sang happy birthday to me on FaceTime and I had a big cake.

I have been missing my friends a lot but me and my friends love to call each other and play online games with each other.

My dad also taught me how to play the guitar which is a new instrument to me. I also play the piano and over the lockdown I managed to play a new song on the piano.

I have also learned how to plant plants and now I have seven – I have two forget-me-nots, one pepper, one parsley and three sunflowers.

I have been doing my homework online and my teachers do fun quizzes on our Skype call.

I also have a cute dog called Button and she is my BFF. We love to play with each other and love to play under the sun. We also go on walks in the countryside and Button loves it.

Me and my mum are huge Taylor Swift fans and it would be my dream if we meet her. Me and my mum were so excited when Taylor Swift released her new album and now me and my mum are singing Taylor Swifts songs in lockdown.

I hope everyone stays healthy and well over this hard time.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day