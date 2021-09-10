‘My community saved my son’s life’: Hundreds join two-day search for Moray teen who was found moments from death

The Moray parents of an 18-year-old who survived a horror fall from a cliff onto rocks believe he would have died without a massive community response to find him.

Alexander Craib, who is better known as Zander, was eventually found with life-threatening injuries after surviving on the coastline between Hopeman and Lossiemouth for at least 30 hours.

The apprentice mechanic, from Hopeman, battled through the pain barrier to crawl to safety on higher rocks to survive the tides.