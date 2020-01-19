North-east town will barn dance to music fusion

A fusion of music will be performed at an entertainment venue next week.

Tom Bancroft: In Common is a celebration of colourful tunes featuring world-class musicians from India and Scotland.

It is led by Pathhead composer Tom Bancroft.

The performance takes place at the Barn in Banchory on Thursday January 23.

The venue will also be showing the original version of the film The Producers, starring Gene Wilder, next Wednesday.

