Music to light up SPECTRA festival

Electronic music is to provide the soundtrack to a hugely-popular light festival in Aberdeen next year.

World-renowned DJs and musicians will be taking part in the fifth SPECTRA festival, which sees interactive sculptures and architectural projections brought to the city’s streets.

The music element of February’s light extravaganza is being supported by VisitScotland and will be played out at venues across the city by a range of Nordic and UK talent.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Councillor Marie Boulton said: “SPECTRA as a light festival is very much a fun, family affair.

“However we want to develop the cultural contribution in Aberdeen and our second largest festival audience are young professional adults who enjoy the arts as whole.

“We wanted to offer something that crafts a synergy with SPECTRA but also develops different stand-alone strands of the festival to create something alternative for our diverse audiences.

“The light festival and the music programme can be enjoyed individually or the two elements can be woven together to form an entire evening of alternative light and sound”.

The four-night festival kicks-off on February 8.

After the main music programme signs off each night, DJs will take over the city.

James Orvis, fresh from the BBC’s Introducing stage at the Amsterdam Dance Event, will be performing, as is Cler Lever – the first female DJ to play the main stage at legendary dance music festival Creamfields. Meanwhile, one of Norway’s most influential techno musicians, Mental Overdrive, will also make an appearance. And acclaimed producer Steve Cobby – aka The Solid Doctor – is also set to perform.

SPECTRA’s music programme will kick off at The Assembly on the city’s Skene Terrace on February 8 with an eclectic mix of UK and international dance music names, including up-and-coming indie-electronic act Cymbals, avant-garde Icelandic jazz outfit ADHD, and Mt. Wolf.

Stuart Turner, head of EventScotland, part of VisitScotland, said: “Since its inception in 2014, SPECTRA has quickly grown to become a major event in Scotland, bringing a spark of inspiration to the winter months in the North-east.

“We are delighted to be continuing our support of SPECTRA through our national programme fund to help expand the festival to include this outstanding music programme of exciting national and international talent, and showing why Scotland truly is the perfect stage for events.”

The programme on Saturday, February 10 will get under way with psychedelic electronica-infused rock trio Nanye, followed by celebrated Icelandic act Mammut.

Finishing the Saturday programme at The Assembly will be the superb Hidden Orchestra, featuring a visually stunning AV show.

The late-night programme spreads into other Aberdeen venues, with Scotland’s own Emma Pollock and blues act Seafoam Green at Tunnels.

Producers and DJs Cler Lever and James Orvis will take to the stage playing heavy, progressive, melodic and deep house and techno in Unit 51.

The final night of music on Sunday, February 11, sees electronic treats from Icelandic trio Sykur, London-based duo Wyles & Simpson and Warp Records legends Plaid – unveiling an all new AV projection show.

Indie-rocker Emilio Pinchi and vaudeville dream-pop eight-piece Science of the Lamps will be live in Tunnels, while Unit 51 will host two pioneers of their respective fields, Steve Cobby and Lindstrom.

Early bird tickets are on sale at bit.ly/2C124zR