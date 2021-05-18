Music legends Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham return to Aberdeen for summer tour

Legendary Shetland fiddler Aly Bain and accordionist Phil Cunningham are making their return to the Granite City.

The duo have promised to put on an unforgettable performance for all those in attendance at the Tivoli Theatre on September 3.

Having become a staple of the city’s yearly entertainment calendar, concert organiser Peter Ferguson is overjoyed to welcome the pair back once more.

Mr Ferguson, from Beautiful Events and Productions, said: “Having held this event in the north-east for a great number of years now, it’s always a great joy to welcome them both back to the area to perform such a fantastic evenings entertainment.”

With a reputation for fun and quick-witted story telling, each year the duo go on tour, taking in Shetland, the Western Isles and mainland theatres.

After being unable to perform over the past year due to Covid, the pair are looking forward to getting back in front of the Aberdeen crowd.

Mr Cunningham said: “Aly and I are really looking forward to coming back to Aberdeen for a repeat of what is always an amazing night.

“The atmosphere in this part of Scotland is always amazing, everyone year on year comes along with the same intentions, to have a great time and enjoy our music.”