North-east museum launches crowdfunding bid for new outdoor space

A popular north-east museum has launched a crowdfunding bid so they can create an outdoor area for exhibitions.

Grampian Transport Museum in Alford is home to an array of marvellous machines but the new lockdown rules mean it is closed.

The latest acquisition for the attraction is a hydrogen bus which carried passengers throughout Aberdeen after its launch seven years ago.

Aberdeen City Council donated the vehicle to the museum and they want to raise £10,000 so they can showcase it outside.

They are aiming to also use the cash to add a new covered walkway and porch at the site.

Grampian Transport Museum curator Mike Ward said the pandemic has made bosses at the attraction realise they should make better use of the space surrounding the museum.

He said: “This whole thing has been caused by Covid-19. One of the positive things to come out of the crisis is we learned we are not making the full use of our 15-acre site.

“We have all this outdoor space that never used while other museums were able to use their outdoor areas.

“So we decided to move the museum out and nudge it in the direction of a more outdoor museum.

“We are determined to improve the visitor experience.

“The first outdoor exhibition will be one of the hydrogen buses from Aberdeen City Council.

“We want to have a video theatre telling its story and the bus will sit outside. But we want to make sure visitors have good access to it with a new entrance which will be covered.

“We want to raise about £10,000 as quickly as possible and it is a 35-day crowdfunding campaign.”

Different donations will lead to rewards from the museum including an invitation to a post-Covid party.

For more information about the Grampian Transport Museum’s crowdfunding campaign visit https://bit.ly/3hPOm8E