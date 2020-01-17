North-east murder victim’s mum fears killer will never reveal location of body

The mother of a north-east murder victim has said she does not believe her killer will ever reveal where her body is.

Nat Fraser is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years after being convicted at a retrial in 2012 of organising the murder of his wife Arlene Fraser. The mother-of-two disappeared from her home in New Elgin in April 1998. Her body has never been found.

The trial heard a claim that Fraser told a former friend he paid a hitman £15,000 to kill his wife after she began divorce proceedings.

Now her mother Isabelle Thompson has said Fraser’s refusal to admit his guilt means she believes he will never confess where his wife’s remains are.

But she said plans to bring in “Suzanne’s Law” – allowing the parole board to factor in if killers refuse to reveal the location of their victim’s body when ruling on release – would be a “step in the right direction” for families in their situation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In an interview she said: “(Fraser) would need to admit to his family that he was guilty.

“They’ve never attended any of the trials he had, so they don’t hear the evidence, so naturally they’re going to think he’s innocent. So if he was to admit to where Arlene’s body is, that’s admitting to his family as well that all these years they’ve thought the wrong thing. That’s basically the reason, I think, he’ll never let us know where she is.”

© PA

Arlene’s sister Carol Gillies said the family was “left with the feeling Arlene is still out there”, adding: “Where is she? Will we ever find out?

“One day you might think ‘I’m never going to find out’, the next day you think, ‘well, maybe I will’.”

“He’s continuing to lie to his family, lie to the police, and this is where I think there needs to be a change in the law.”

The Scottish Government plans to amend existing parole board rules to allow a prisoner’s failure to disclose the location of a body to be taken into account when deciding if parole should be granted. The family of Edinburgh murder victim Suzanne Pilley – killed by former lover David Gilroy in 2010 – have pressed for the change as he has never revealed where her body is.