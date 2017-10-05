Murder trial hears dead man told of attack by housemate

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man who died in a North-east home had told Aberdeenshire Council his housemate had been violent towards him and broke his ribs – a court heard.

Gary Crossan, 31, is on trial, accused of murdering Malcolm Wright in Peter Buchan Drive, Peterhead, in January this year.

The pair moved to the town in September last year and shared a home together until the Christmas period.

After they fell out, Mr Wright left the home and registered as homeless with the local authority.

And yesterday, the High Court in Aberdeen heard he told council officers his housemate had been violent towards him.

Giving evidence at the trial was Carol Mitchell, who works as a housing officer for the Peterhead area.

She stated Mr Wright came to her after being given temporary accommodation by the Salvation Army, while the council closed down for the Christmas period.

Advocate depute Alan Cameron asked her to look at a statement Mr Wright had given to her, and which she wrote down on January 4 this year.

He said: “Did you write that Malcolm was due to pay his half of the rent, Malcolm couldn’t pay it and Gary flipped his lid and told Malcolm to leave and put him out on the street with a holdall of clothes?

“Malcolm says Gary has been violent towards him before, says he has scars on his head due to Gary hitting him, and he had broken his ribs before.”

Miss Mitchell said she had written the words.

Mr Cameron added: “Was that what he told you on January 4?” She said it was.

But defence counsel Shelagh McCall said Mr Wright told her things that weren’t true.

She asked: “Did he tell you Gary and Malcolm had been friends for about 18 months?”

Miss Mitchell said he had.

She was then asked: “If we hear that they had known each other for 10 years, he must not have been telling you the truth.”

Miss Mitchell replied: “I only wrote down what he told me.”

Crossan is also accused of a string of other charges including assaults and attempted murder against Mr Wright.

He denies all the charges and the trial continues.