Murder suspect Mark Barrott apprehended in Elgin after manhunt

Murder suspect Mark Barrott has been arrested in Elgin.
A manhunt was launched by West Yorkshire Police after the 54-year-old’s wife was found dead at their home in Leeds.
The search first moved to Aberdeen after he was spotted on CCTV in the Granite City, before then zoning in on the Elgin.
It is believed he had been staying at a property in the area.
