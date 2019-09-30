Murder probe after Aberdeen woman dies following ‘violent attack’ in her home

Residents of an Aberdeen tower block today told of their shock after a woman died following a violent attack in her home.

Police are treating the death of 54-year-old Margaret Robertson as murder and have launched a major investigation to find her killer.

Detectives – who are piecing together Margaret’s last movements – said her attacker or attackers would be blood-stained.

Officers were called to Promenade Court high rise in Seaton at around 1.20pm on Friday and said Margaret, known as Meg, died at the scene.

One man who lives in the 18-floor block, close to Kings Links Golf Course and Aberdeen Sports Village, said her violent death had come as a shock to everyone.

The man, who asked not to be named, added: “Margaret was a nice lady.

“It’s quite worrying to think it can happen in the same block as we stay in. The local kids’ park has been unusually quiet as parents are not letting their kids go out. Forensic teams have been here since Friday afternoon.”

Uniformed police officers were at the block yesterday morning on the seventh floor.

One mum of two, who also asked not to be named, said: “Police been here since Friday afternoon.

“We weren’t really told much, except that we were unable to go near the bin storage area or put anything in the bins because they were carrying out inquiries there. It is quite shocking that someone could die in a flat so close to home.”

Local area commander Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret Robertson at this tragic time.

“I understand that a violent crime of this nature may cause concern to the local community.

“However, I would like to reassure them that extensive inquiries are being carried out by a large number of local, national and specialist officers.

“We will also have an increased visible police presence in the area for the foreseeable future.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, added: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Margaret’s violent death.

“I am particularly anxious to speak with anyone who has any knowledge of Margaret’s movements between 9am on Tuesday September 24 and when she was found within her home address at 1.20pm on Friday.”

Anyone with any information can call 101 with information quoting reference 1735 of September 27 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously.