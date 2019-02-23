Murder mystery event at Aberdeenshire care home

Residents and management at a care home in the north-east are hosting a murder mystery event.

The Garioch Care Home in Inverurie is hoping members of the public will visit them in a bid to show people what the facility can offer.

The home is run by Brighterkind with the open day taking place on Thursday between 2pm and 4pm.

Debbie Clark, manager of the home, said the event is open to anyone who wishes to take part.

She said: “We often run exciting activities and events in the home via our Magic Moments Activities Programme.

“The ‘who dunnit?’ event will be great fun and we can’t wait to welcome families and friends of our residents or anyone from the local community who just wants to come along to join the event and see for themselves what living in a care home can offer.”

Admission to the event in Inverurie is completely free.