Aberdeen fundraiser event will raise curtain on mystery

A murder mystery event has been organised to benefit a lifeboat charity.

RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat is to host the evening, called The Final Curtain, next month.

It is hoped the event will attract a range of businesses and individuals across the north-east to help raise vital funds for the charity which is dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Aberdeen Lifeboat fundraising chairman Donald Montgomery said: “The RNLI is facing a ‘perfect storm’.

“We’re busier than ever responding to call-outs, people are still drowning but our income is down.

“This murder mystery night is part of Aberdeen’s response to the challenge of increasing support for our volunteer crews in the north-east.”

Tickets, which include a three-course dinner, are available online and cost £45 per person.

It will take place at the Norwood Hall Hotel on February 8.

Fundraising volunteers Ian and Susan Bedford, who came up with the idea for the event, said: “Murder may seem an odd theme for an event aiming at saving lives at sea, but we hope it will catch the imagination and people and businesses will want to come and support the RNLI’s vital work.”

To book your space for the event, visit here.