Unsolved Aberdeen murder in spotlight again with new true crime podcast

The secrets of one of Aberdeen’s most notorious murder cases are to be revealed in a new podcast series.

Dr Brenda Page, 32, was found brutally battered to death in her flat in Allan Street in 1978.

Police launched an extensive inquiry into the events surrounding the death of the Aberdeen University geneticist – who had a second job as an escort – but were unable to catch her killer.

A new audio series, called Reporter – Black Gold, probes into the details of the case, with interviews from her friends, family and those involved.

Brenda was last seen at 2am on July 14 1978, when she left the Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road, Aberdeen, where she had been entertaining two clients.

She was found hours later in her home by a university colleague who had become worried when she failed to turn up for work.

Brenda had been bludgeoned almost 30 times on the head and face, in what police described as a frenzied attack.

A damaged window suggested her flat had been broken into but nothing had been stolen.

The new podcast series, presented by former Evening Express journalist Ruth Warrander, reveals how Brenda had kept a file of her roster of clients, which included an Olympic swimmer and oil magnates, and unfurls her top-secret work for the Department of Energy on the danger of deep sea diving.

She had also feared her own murder, once saying to a colleague at Aberdeen University: “If ever I’m found dead and it looks like suicide, don’t believe it.”

Ruth said: “This gripping podcast will take listeners on a journey of discovery.

“Searching for answers to this 40-year-old mystery, it begins to make sense of a complex life and a timeline of events that led to an untimely and unresolved death.”

To mark the 40th anniversary of the unsolved case in 2018, the Evening Express spoke with Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team.

He revealed police received 800 separate pieces of information from people connected to the case.

Officers have combined these with previous witness statements and evidence gathered after Brenda’s death in 1978 and say the next phone call they get might provide the breakthrough.

In 2018 Det Insp Winter said: “I am 100% certain there will be people who have information on this investigation that haven’t come forward yet to give us that breakthrough we need.

“It is probably the most infamous unsolved murder in the area and lots of people have lots of stories about it – some which they think police already know, but we may not know.

“My appeal to new witnesses – specifically people who lived on or near Allan Street and her ex-colleagues from university – is to pick up the phone.”

Det Insp Winter added: “That call could crack the case. Brenda’s sister Rita is crying out for justice.”