Mural plans submitted to council ahead of Nuart festival’s return

The return of Aberdeen’s much-loved Nuart festival has moved a step closer after plans for the latest murals were submitted to council officials.
Aberdeen Inspired – the city’s business improvement district which is behind the popular event – has lodged proposals for seven potential locations across the city.
If the plans are approved, the “blank canvases” would be transformed into eye-catching murals and artworks.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe