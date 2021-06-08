Show Links
Mural plans submitted to council ahead of Nuart festival’s return

By Jamie Hall
08/06/2021, 11:45 am
© Scott Baxter / DCT MediaThree previous editions of the Nuart festival have been held.
Three previous editions of the Nuart festival have been held.

The return of Aberdeen’s much-loved Nuart festival has moved a step closer after plans for the latest murals were submitted to council officials.

Aberdeen Inspired – the city’s business improvement district which is behind the popular event – has lodged proposals for seven potential locations across the city.

If the plans are approved, the “blank canvases” would be transformed into eye-catching murals and artworks.

