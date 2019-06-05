Mural of Scotland captain Rachel Corsie takes shape in Aberdeen

A mural of Scotland captain Rachel Corsie is taking shape on the side of an Aberdeen building.

A three-person team is working on the mural on the side of the Student Roost building on West North Street.

The group, from GraffitiKings, has been working flat-out for the past three days to create the image of the Aberdeen-born footballer.

Their aim is to have the image complete by tomorrow morning.

Passers-by were seen stopping to watch the artists at work and admire the latest addition to Aberdeen’s impressive street art collection.

The design itself was created by an artist commissioned by Twitter and FIFA to promote Women in Football and the World Cup, which gets under way on Friday.

Other images are being created across the UK in the home towns of other stars heading to the tournament in France.

An image of Caroline Weir has been spotted on the side of a wall in Dunfermline.

Wow😅 Never thought I’d see anything like this in my hometown! 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/kV4K8czXnl — Caroline Weir (@itscarolineweir) June 4, 2019

Rachel Corsie, 29, began her career in the north-east, playing for Stonehaven, before joining Aberdeen Ladies.

She now plays for NWSL side Utah Royals and has more than 100 caps for Scotland.