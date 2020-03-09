Mural leads north-east care home residents ‘somewhere different’

A north-east artist is bringing cheer to care home residents after creating a special mural for the ballroom wall.

Annie Grant, from Belhelvie, was asked by the manager of Balmedie House to create a painting to coincide with the opening of the home’s new ballroom.

It is hoped the mural, which depicts a colourful path leading to mountains, will help residents with mobility issues enjoy the feeling of venturing “somewhere different”.

Annie said the project was inspired by her own grandmother, who has been a resident of the home for around six years.

The 39-year-old said: “Within any care home there will be a lot of residents who are losing mobility.

“I wouldn’t be confident enough to take my own grandma out. She has dementia and is unsteady on her feet.

“The idea behind the ballroom, and the mural, is that it allows residents to feel as if they are going somewhere different.

“Having dementia can cause a range of different symptoms, but you never forget how to feel emotions.

“When my grandma first visited the finished ballroom she said it made her feel special which was a really nice thing to hear.

“A lot of people in her generation grew up going to ballrooms so it’s nice to give them that experience.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The idea for the mural formed around a year ago when Annie was approached by the manager of the care home.

She said: “I felt very humbled and privileged to be asked to do it, because it meant I was able to give something back to the staff who look after my grandma so well.”

A CrossReach spokeswoman said: “We are very grateful to this wonderful artist for the time and care she has contributed.

“We have converted the lower ground floor into a cafe and a ballroom which is a beautiful space for the residents and Annie Grant has created a mural that gives them a taste of nature and the outdoors.”